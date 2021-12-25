Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50.

Shares of KOD opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

