Jay S. Sidhu Sells 25,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?