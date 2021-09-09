JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for JBGS

At the moment, JBGS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JBGS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on JBGS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

JBGS ranks 182nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

JBGS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JBGS’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on JBGS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows JBGS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< JBGS: Daily RSI Analysis JBGS’s RSI now stands at 23.0769.

JBGS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

