JDcom Inc (JD): Price Now Near $73.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JD

At the moment, JD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JD has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

JD ranks 133rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

JD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JD’s price is down $-2.17 (-2.87%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row JD has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. JDcom Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JD: Daily RSI Analysis For JD, its RSI is now at 29.0722.

JD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

