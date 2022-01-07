Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

