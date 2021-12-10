Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.51 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TACO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $501,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings