Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.59 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

