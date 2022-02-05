Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $118.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $109.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $137.27 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,002.02 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,828.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,831.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock valued at $390,382,304 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund