Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $375.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

