Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

