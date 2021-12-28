JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $26.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JELD

At the time of this writing, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.87%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

JELD ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

JELD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JELD’s price is up $0.25 (0.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as JELD has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows JELD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< JELD: Daily RSI Analysis For JELD, its RSI is now at 100.

JELD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

