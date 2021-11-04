JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $27.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JELD

At the moment, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as JELD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on JELD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, JELD ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

JELD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, JELD’s price is up $0.61 (2.3%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row JELD has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows JELD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< JELD: Daily RSI Analysis JELD’s RSI now stands at 45.9364.

JELD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

