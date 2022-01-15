Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

