Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

