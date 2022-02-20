JMP Securities Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $140.00

Body

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.05.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

