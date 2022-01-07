John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $194.71. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 4,115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Convertible Shares