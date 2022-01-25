John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A): Price Now Near $52.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JW.A

Currently, JW.A (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.16 (-2.18%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row JW.A has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

JW.A ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Printing and Publishing stocks.

JW.A’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JW.A’s price is down $-1.16 (-2.18%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as JW.A has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. John Wiley & Sons Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JW.A: Daily RSI Analysis JW.A’s RSI now stands at 32.963.

JW.A and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error