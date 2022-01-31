Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

