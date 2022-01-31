Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 26,481 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $227.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

