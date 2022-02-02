Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,276 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

