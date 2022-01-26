Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. 9,945,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

