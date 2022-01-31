Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 61,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

