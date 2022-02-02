JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JST. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of JST opened at €45.35 ($50.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. JOST Werke has a one year low of €40.10 ($45.06) and a one year high of €57.80 ($64.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.69 and its 200-day moving average is €50.13.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

