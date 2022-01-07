JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €208.40 ($236.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €194.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

