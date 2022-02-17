JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

