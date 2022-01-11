JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

