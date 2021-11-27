JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

