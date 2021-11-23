Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Price Now Near $13.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JMIA

At the moment, JMIA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (3.17%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

JMIA ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

JMIA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JMIA’s price is up $0.3 (2.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Jumia Technologies AG’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JMIA: Daily RSI Analysis JMIA’s RSI now stands at 29.3157.

JMIA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

