Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DermTech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).