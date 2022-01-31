Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,176,800 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 7,646,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,267.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

See Also: Municipal Bonds