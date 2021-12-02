Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 96.2% in November

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

