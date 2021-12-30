Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Shares Down 7.4%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Kainos Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

