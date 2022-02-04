Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.16. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?