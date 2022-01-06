Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

KLDO stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.37.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

