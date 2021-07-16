Kansas City Southern (KSU): Price Now Near $267.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KSU

At the moment, KSU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.88 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KSU has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, KSU ranks 112th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KSU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KSU’s price is down $-2.2 (-0.82%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as KSU has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kansas City Southern’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KSU: Daily RSI Analysis KSU’s RSI now stands at 37.3406.

KSU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For KSU News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on KSU may find value in this recent story:

Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Earnings results for Kansas City Southern , Analyst Opinion on Kansas City Southern , Earnings and Valuation of (NYSE:KSU), Stock market Insights & financial analysis, Best stock to invest, Investment Idea, The post Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) appeared first on .

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market