KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR): Price Now Near $16.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KAR

Currently, KAR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.69%) from the hour prior. KAR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

KAR ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

KAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KAR’s price is up $0.13 (0.81%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. KAR Auction Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KAR: Daily RSI Analysis For KAR, its RSI is now at 19.403.

KAR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

