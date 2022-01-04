Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

