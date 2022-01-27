Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $34.70

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $35.81. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

