Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX): Price Up $1.65 (1.47)% Over Past Day, Up $1.65 (1.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KRTX

At the time of this writing, KRTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.65 (1.47%) from the hour prior. KRTX has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KRTX ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

KRTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KRTX’s price is up $1.65 (1.47%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on KRTX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KRTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KRTX: Daily RSI Analysis KRTX’s RSI now stands at 24.3918.

KRTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

