Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $326,100.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00.

KRTX opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.76. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?