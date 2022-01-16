Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

KSPN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kaspien by 87.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

