Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Critical Analysis

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and Artelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.01 million 1.97 $7.80 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($0.36) -1.16

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93% Artelo Biosciences N/A -52.45% -50.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,017.76%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Kaya on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.