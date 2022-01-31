Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 28,487 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $172,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TMX opened at $42.47 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

