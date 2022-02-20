KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Body

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 956,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

