Kb Home (KBH): Price Now Near $40.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KBH

Currently, KBH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as KBH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on KBH; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, KBH ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KBH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KBH’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row KBH has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Kb Home’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< KBH: Daily RSI Analysis For KBH, its RSI is now at 43.8301.

KBH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For KBH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on KBH may find value in this recent story:

Pending home sales take a surprising dip in September

Pending home sales, a leading indicator of the health of the housing market, fell in September, reversing an increase a month earlier.

