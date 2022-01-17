KBC Group NV Has $8.49 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.42.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).