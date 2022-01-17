KBC Group NV Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).