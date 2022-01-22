KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

