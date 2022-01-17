KBC Group NV Sells 8,972 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

