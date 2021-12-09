Kbr Inc (KBR): Price Now Near $45.78; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KBR

At the time of this writing, KBR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.91%) from the hour prior. KBR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, KBR ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KBR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KBR’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.91%) from the day prior. KBR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KBR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KBR: Daily RSI Analysis KBR’s RSI now stands at 55.3191.

KBR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error